Linux Foundation and Meta expand open-source connectivity projects for network service providers

The Linux Foundation is expanding its LF Connectivity project with the addition of two new subprojects: Magma and ISP Toolbox.

Launched in May, LF Connectivity got its start with three networking projects contributed by Meta. The overall goal of LF Connectivity is to create a sustainable ecosystem of technologies to enable communication service providers to meet emerging connectivity requirements.

With new technologies like 5G requiring higher bandwidth and lower latency, LF Connectivity provides the open-source tools to help operators deliver the expected quality of experience.

With the new projects, LF Connectivity is growing as it continues to build out a set of network connectivity-focused technologies.

“Meta is pleased to contribute its ISP Toolbox to the Linux Foundation’s open-source connectivity project, which completes the portfolio alongside Terragraph, Open M-Plane, and Maveric technologies,” Shah Rahman, engineering director at Meta responsible for supporting open-source connectivity projects, said in a statement. “By sharing these technologies with the community, we hope to further improve global connectivity by enabling other companies and other institutions to participate and contribute to those projects.”

ISP Toolbox brings more Meta-developed tools to open-source networking

Internet service providers (ISPs) play a critical role in closing the connectivity gap. ISP Toolbox is a project that Meta developed to empower ISP operators with products, tools and resources to better run their businesses and connect more people to faster internet. Among the tools in the toolbox are business network and marketing tools to help ISPs.

“ISP Toolbox already had good adoption within the startup ISP community with business, networking and marketing tools for new deployments,” Arpit Joshipura, GM of networking, edge, IoT at the Linux Foundation, told SDxCentral.

As part of LF Connectivity, he expects that ISP Toolbox has the potential for broader outreach. The project will also benefit from interactions and contributions to Open M-Plane, which provides an open-source implementation of an O-RAN Alliance–compliant management plane.

Magma gets a new home at LF Connectivity

The Magma project is a bit different from the other technologies that are in LF Connectivity. Magma was first open-sourced by Meta in 2019 and actually became part of the Linux Foundation in 2021. Magma is now being reorganized into the LF Connectivity project.

Magma is an open-source software platform that provides a mobile packet core and access network solutions. It was originally developed to help build rural networks and community networks. Magma can help companies launch mobile broadband services at lower cost by providing an open-source, enhanced packet core as an alternative to expensive proprietary systems. Magma (which was initially known as Magma Core) has had some interesting deployments to date, including being used as part of the Sateliot 5G-enabled low-Earth orbit satellite earlier this year.

As to why Magma is moving, Joshipura said that it helps to simplify governance through the umbrella structure of LF Connectivity. He also noted that Magma has started interacting with other LF Connectivity projects.

“With Magma’s strategic roadmap aligning to alternative connectivity technologies such as FWA [fixed-wireless access] and rural/4G LTE, versus traditional mobile service provider networks, it aligns with the mission of bringing state-of-the-art connectivity to the masses,” Joshipura explained.