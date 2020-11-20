Weekly Wrap: Cisco Buys Another Kubernetes Startup Banzai Cloud

SDxCentral Weekly Wrap for Nov. 20, 2020

Plus, Ericsson remains cautious on open RAN, and Gartner’s latest WLAN ranking shows a clear divide

Cisco buys Banzai Cloud to boost its cloud native focus; Ericsson sees a bifurcated open RAN market; and Juniper, Aruba, Cisco, and Extreme are Gartner WLAN champs.

Cisco Buys Another Kubernetes Startup Banzai Cloud

Open RAN Takes Lumps From Ericsson

Cisco, Aruba, Extreme, Juniper Top Gartner’s LAN, WLAN Leaderboard

SDxCentral Weekly Wrap Podcast Full Transcript

Today is November 20, 2020, and this is the SDxCentral Weekly Wrap where we cover the week’s top stories on next-generation IT infrastructure.

Cisco acquired Kubernetes-focused startup Banzai Cloud in a move that bolsters the networking giant’s cloud native focus.

Banzai Cloud developed a Kubernetes-based platform that helps enterprises develop, deploy, and scale cloud-native applications.

Cisco plans to fold the startup’s assets and team into its Emerging Technologies and Incubation group.

The Banzai team will be focused on incubating new projects for cloud-native networking, security, and edge computing environments for distributed applications.

Financial terms of the deal were not released, but Banzai had raised $2.5 million in a single funding round.

Cisco’s management noted that the deal complements the vendor’s acquisition of Portshift that closed last month.

Portshift developed a Kubernetes-based platform to secure containers and serverless applications.

Analysts noted that the deals will boost Cisco’s ability to protect containers from container-specific threats that might evade traditional network-based security platforms.

Ericsson recently launched its open radio access network infrastructure family, but does not expect that market segment to take off until at least 2025.

A company executive this week noted that Ericsson’s Cloud RAN offering will begin shipping by late next year.

However, he said that the overall open RAN market will account for only 3% of industrywide sales volume by mid-decade.

This slow growth is based around ongoing performance and business challenges associated with the open RAN market.

From a performance perspective, Ericsson noted that a cloud architecture can allow for some disaggregation in terms of network control.

But, a more tightly integrated hardware component is needed to meet the performance requirements for true 5G networks.

As such, Ericsson believes the industry will evolve into two main RAN segments.

The primary framework, which Ericsson remains focused on, adheres to end-to-end integration.

These are targeted at demanding high-performance use cases, like the wide-area networks that are fairly complex and require a level of integration between hardware and software elements.

The other segment will power less-demanding applications that can then be served by multi-vendor solutions through disaggregating hardware and software.

This more open approach enables a different architecture more suitable for certain use cases.

Ericsson said that it will be able to support customers who want traditional or cloud-enabled RAN, but it expects the end-to-end integrated segment to prevail.

Cisco, Juniper Networks, Aruba, and Extreme Networks topped Gartner’s latest ranking of wired and wireless local area network access infrastructure.

Gartner’s latest report focused on the switching and wireless access markets and evaluated 18 vendors in the space.

It showed a clear divide between established leaders and niche players with all but six vendors receiving a rank of niche player.

Juniper joined the leadership party in this year’s report, ascending from its past rank as a visionary.

Gartner praised Juniper’s rich artificial intelligence and machine learning automation capabilities and the company’s proactive service assurance and strong market voice.

However, analysts cautioned customers of potential challenges facing Juniper’s reach in global markets and a lack of legacy functionality.

Cisco and Aruba were applauded for portfolios that reached across a broad audience, ranging from small to midsized businesses to large enterprise and campus deployments.

They were also touted for having cloud-driven platforms that unify, automate, and secure across a network, while also maintaining an open programmable APIs.

However, the report continued to caution customers about Cisco’s separate and diverse product lines which are not interoperable, have separate sales and support tracks, and face inconsistent pricing strategies.

Gartner also called out Aruba’s limited global reach, portfolio complexity, and inconsistency between its cloud and on-premises offering.

Extreme received high marks for its simplified product portfolio in the wake of its Aerohive acquisition last year.

Gartner did express some concerns with Extreme’s current offering, specifically with respect to the company’s cloud management console and legacy hardware from previous acquisitions.

That's all for this week.