Weekly Wrap: Aruba Bumps Cisco From the Pentagon

SDxCentral Weekly Wrap for Oct. 30, 2020

Plus, Cisco unwraps new silicon, and COVID-19-linked cybersecurity measures will linger

Aruba bumps Cisco from the Pentagon; Cisco’s Silicon One births six new chips; and pandemic-linked cybersecurity measures are set to last.

Aruba Bumps Cisco From the Pentagon

Cisco’s Silicon One Portfolio Gets 6 New Chips

Cisco: Long-Term Cybersecurity Changes Afoot

SDxCentral Weekly Wrap Full Transcript

Today is October 30, 2020, and this is the SDxCentral Weekly Wrap where we cover the week’s top stories on next-generation IT infrastructure.

Aruba Networks swept the last remaining vestiges of Cisco’s switching gear from the Pentagon building as part of a Department of Defense modernization effort.

The deal will see Aruba deploy its Edge Services Platform architecture to automate the network processes such as port mapping and initial switch configuration.

The DoD will be using Aruba’s ClearPass Policy Manager to orchestrate the networking overhaul.

Initially the platform will be used to manage Aruba’s switches to secure access controls across the network.

However, Aruba notes that the DoD could extend these controls to its access points, unifying both wired and wireless networks.

The deployment will include more than 150,000 wired ports, distributed across the 6.5 million-square-foot facility.

The DoD plans to deploy 3,000 additional Aruba access points alongside its wired infrastructure to further extend wireless access throughout the campus.

The Aruba platform is targeted at campuses, data centers, branches, and remote workers, but it only supports Aruba’s access points, switches, and SD-WAN gateways.

The vendor’s Access Switches will replace existing Cisco switching gear that has reached end of life.

Cisco launched six new router and switch chips as part of its broader Silicon One initiative that it announced last year.

The new chips cover a swath of performance points and are targeted at service providers, web-scale routers, and rack switches.

Cisco consolidated all of the switch and routing silicon into a single die that means that a router only requires a single chip instead of as many as 10 chips from rivals.

The chips are also all built around a unified software stack that allows customers to port just one software development kit to address multiple markets.

This allows network operators to only have to train their support staff once to troubleshoot one architecture across their entire network.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is set to usher in long-term changes to corporate cybersecurity policies and investments, according to a new Cisco report.

The report found that those changes are largely due to the rapid onset of remote work tied to the pandemic.

A vast majority of those IT decision makers surveyed said that cybersecurity is extremely important or more important than it was before the pandemic.

They noted that their organizations have experienced an increase in cybersecurity threats and alerts as attackers have tried to take advantage of employee access to corporate networks and cloud applications.

This has caused nearly all of the companies surveyed to make changes in their security policies to support remote work.

The most often cited changes were increased virtual private network capacity, increased web controls and acceptable use policies, and the implementation of multi-factor authentication.

Cisco noted that while the latter two are often viewed as a combined alternative to the first, all three are complimentary to each other.

This is due to the combined impact of multiple layers of security.

However, one of the biggest challenges remains a lack of employee awareness and education on these security layers.

The Cisco report noted that this is an age-old problem that has now become more important to tackle.

Looking ahead, most organizations indicated that some portion of these new security changes they made to accommodate remote work will be permanent.

And two-thirds said they will likely increase their cybersecurity investments due to the COVID-19 situation.

That’s all for this week. Make sure to subscribe and review us on iTunes or your favorite podcast platform.